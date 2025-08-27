Catholic Action Center conducts its third annual street survey for homelessness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's that time of the year again, when the Catholic Action Center hits the streets to conduct surveys and paint a bigger picture of homelessness in Lexington.

Catholic Action Center was back out canvassing the community on Wednesday for its third annual street survey. The goal is to create a more comprehensive picture of homelessness in Lexington.

"These aren't just about numbers. These people share a lot of their thoughts," said Ginny Ramsey, the director of Catholic Action Center. "We have volunteers that are spread out all over the city, and we want the folks in the streets to know they count."

Ramsey says 79 volunteers passed out water, sack lunches, and were a listening ear to understand concerns and struggles from all walks of life.

"We include people that are in programs that will be out within 30 days that have no place to go. We include those that went in unsheltered into prison and will come out. Or into hospitals," Ramsey said.

Last year, the survey CAC conducted showed an almost 26% increase in people experiencing homelessness, which is more than 3,000 people across Lexington.

The top contributing factors:



Not enough money

Housing is too expensive

Loss of a job

Ramsey says they continue these survey to help the organization know what they need to do to help those on the streets as we get closer to colder days. "We just thank the community for doing it, and how important it is. And we thank our people on the streets who are participating. Because without them we don't have a survey."

Ramsey expects results by sometime in September.