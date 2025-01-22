Catholic Action Center loses one of its own to a virus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local shelter for the homeless is putting faith first after a virus took the life of one of their own.

It's a day of mourning for the Catholic Action Center, a shelter for the homeless, after it lost one of its faithful employees from a sudden illness. Brother Thomas Caudill worked at the shelter for more than 20 years, having walked in the shoes of many people he's helped through the decades. He wanted to make sure they knew someone was fighting for them.

"He was coming out of his own difficulties and wanted to help people, so from then on he's been a part of our family. It's truly an amazing story on how his faith led him and how his love led him," explains Ginny Ramsey, the shelter director and a close friend of Caudill's. "We can't slow it down I mean my goodness, the legacy of Brother Thomas Caudill is that he's there for the people who no one else cares about."

Ramsey says Caudill caught a virus on Friday that sent him to the hospital Saturday morning. On Saturday evening, he went into cardiac arrest and died.

"He was a man of great faith. He was of such great faith. He was doing this because he knew what redemption meant and he knew that he had been redeemed and he wanted to let other folks know it was possible," said Ramsey.

A big way that Caudill helped those in need was driving the shelter's Compassionate Care Van. The van is a program that began 15 years ago where the center would offer supplies and help to the homeless.

"I remember this past week and of course this awful weather we've been in. But this past week, I think it was Wednesday night that Thomas was still out in the caravan until almost 11 o'clock," recalls Ramsey, "He said 'Ginny I've got to keep going in case there's one more."

The center says it will continue to honor his legacy in everything they do.

A memorial is scheduled for this Friday.

