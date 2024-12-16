Catholic Action Center preparing to hand out meals to homeless on Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ginny Ramsey, the founder of Catholic Action Center, is calling on the elves to help with packaging and delivering meals on Christmas Day.

For over 25 years, Ramsey and The Catholic Action Center have served the homeless community, especially around the holidays.

This year is no different, but it's no small order.

"Over 275 meals will be given to our 'Give Kids a Home' program, the hotel shelters, and the city's hotel program," said Ramsey.

Volunteers are needed to help pack the meals or to deliver them across Lexington.

Ramsey adds that many have responded as spots are filling up quickly, but it's not just about giving out hot meals.

She says volunteers can have a great impact on the unsheltered. The act of showing up during this season goes a long way.

"People need connection, and sometimes it's the holiday that connects them to remember that life is going to be ok," Ramsey said.

If you are not available to volunteer on Christmas Day, you can still do your part by baking. They are accepting individually wrapped brownies until Christmas Eve.

If you want to learn more about the Catholic Action Center, visit their website at https://www.catholicactioncenter.net/