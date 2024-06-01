Catholic Action Center unveils 'Dignity Station' to serve those experiencing homelessness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Catholic Action Center, thanks to a $140,000 investment, is helping those experiencing homelessness.

After getting feedback from other nonprofits in states like New York, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, CAC has a new initiative with a mobile unit serving those on the streets.

Parked at the CAC for now, the Dignity Station is set to hit the road soon.

"The bottom line behind all this is letting our folks on the streets understand that there are people who care, that we're here with them, we're all in this together," said co-founder Ginny Ramsey.

The Dignity Station made its pilot run on Thursday.

"We had 10 or 11 folks take showers, we had 30 some odd get sack lunches, 'cause we will take food every time the Dignity Station is out," said Ramsey.

The Dignity Station is here because of a strong partnership. It is equipped with showers, bathrooms, and washer/dryer units.

"We talked with St. Joe Hospital, and they were the ones that wanted to support this, and they had made a donation for us to kick it off, and we let our donors know because we don't accept federal, state or local funds," said Ramsey.

What the CAC plans to do is meet people where they are with this mobile hygiene unit.

"We say if the community wants something and we're willing to put the work into it and get the volunteers with it, then we can serve the people," said Ramsey.

Ramsey says the impact of this service will allow those in need to have some dignity in their humanity.

"They know that the community cares enough to provide this service for them, that they count," said Ramsey.

The Dignity Station will head to a Goodwill location next Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ramsey tells us the unit will be at other locations on different days, and the unit will be at different sites three days a week.

