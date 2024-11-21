Catholic Action Center's Compassionate Caravan working to help those unsheltered in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's increasing concern over the rise in homelessness in Lexington, and the cold weather is making matters worse.

"Now here it is, it's cold, so how many of these people are being left out," Ginny Ramsey said.

Finding shelter for those in need is harder this year than it's ever been since opening the Catholic Action Center in 2000.

"We've been doing this over 25 years. This is a scary kind of winter for humanity of our community," Ramsey noted.

That's due in part to the lack of shelters in Lexington. CAC has 118 beds, but they're full and not alone in that capacity.

"Salvation Army has stayed full, they're trying to expand a tad bit right now, I mean God Bless them for what they're doing, but basically no one can count on there being a shelter bed available," Ramsey noted.

In late August, Catholic Action Center's Annual Street Count survey showed more than 3,000 are experiencing homelessness in Lexington. That's a 26.9% increase from last year.

"What do I think when I see what's happening? It scares me to death," Ramsey said.

Groups of trained volunteers from the Catholic Action Center respond. The Compassionate Caravan goes out as often as possible every night during winter months, delivering cold weather supplies to the unsheltered.

"Sleeping bags, warm clothing, hand warmers, our emergency blankets," Ramsey noted.

The camps they deal with are the saddest part, according to CAC's co-founder. They live in fear of being arrested with the Safer Kentucky Act in effect as it addresses unlawful camping, meaning people can be arrested for sleeping on the streets.

"There have been almost 50 citations and there have been many arrests since the middle of July when House Bill 5 was enacted," Ramsey said.

Ramsey has this message for anyone looking to join her team's efforts to reduce homelessness.

"I would just ask people who are watching to think about what would it be like if they had to go spend the night in their backyard...with maybe only a blanket," Ramsey said.

To donate or learn how to become one of their volunteers, go to CatholicActionCenter.net.

