Cattle Baron's Ball comes to Kentucky for the first time to support cancer research

The Cattle Baron's Ball, a premier western-themed fundraiser in the ongoing pursuit of a cure for cancer, is making its way to Central Kentucky for the first time. Founded in Dallas, the gala is now held in 25 different cities across the U.S. and raises millions in the fight against cancer.

Former University of Kentucky guard Cameron Mills and his wife Susan are co-chairing the inaugural Lexington event, bringing their personal passion to the cause.

"It's not going to be stuffy. Let's put it that way," Cameron Mills said. "It is let your hair down, put on some boots."

Susan Mills added, "People have the opportunity to come together [for a great cause]."

The couple's involvement stems from both invitation and personal connection to the mission.

"This is one that has become near and dear to mine and Susan's heart recently, because we've been asked to be a part of it. And when you're asked to be a part of it, you research it," Cameron Mills said.

According to the American Cancer Society, it's estimated that 31,440 Kentuckians will be diagnosed with cancer in 2026, and 10,510 will die from it. The gala brings awareness to these sobering statistics while raising crucial funds.

"There's still a lot of research that needs to be done. There's still a lot of families that need to be supported," Susan Mills said.

Supporting local cancer care

Funds from this year's Lexington Cattle Baron's Ball will support the Lexington Hope Lodge on College Way. The facility provides free lodging for cancer patients and their caregivers who must travel for treatment.

General Manager Jason Young calls the support "tremendous," noting the Hope Lodge's 32 rooms serve Kentuckians from across the state.

"I'm glad there's going to be a focus on Kentucky and specifically for our Hope Lodge program, because I do think there are so many people who are not aware that it exists," Young said.

The Hope Lodge provided over 9,000 nights to guests and their caregivers at no cost in 2025, offering hotel cost savings of $1,848,600. With the average cost of a hotel in Lexington at $195, the financial relief is substantial.

"If they can come here and seek treatment and stay on average for up to 13 nights, for many people it's more than that. That's one more financial thing they don't have to worry about," Young said.

The funds raised by the Cattle Baron's Ball should help lessen operational burdens, particularly as the Lexington Hope Lodge is expected to undergo renovations later this year.

"People say 'timing is everything'. I feel like this was our 'timing is everything moment,'" Young said.

Personal connection drives mission

For Cameron and Susan Mills, the cause hits close to home. Susan is at high risk for cancer, as she previously had a lumpectomy 20 years ago and a bilateral mastectomy in 2025.

This personal experience drives Susan's message while organizing the Cattle Baron's Ball.

"If the American Cancer Society and Hope Lodge can remove just a small fraction of the pain and anxiety someone is going through, that's a huge deal for us and something we want to be a part of," Susan Mills said.

The Cattle Baron's Ball is set for Friday, Sep. 11 at Queenslake in Georgetown, beginning at 5 p.m. There's a cocktail reception, mechanical bull, dinner and program including a live auction and mission moment, as well as a silent auction.