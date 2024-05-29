CDC data says overdose deaths are down nearly 8% in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The number of people who've died from a drug overdose across the country is down. According to initial data from the CDC, the numbers are even better for Kentucky.

Inside Voices of Hope, those in recovery and volunteers gather at this community center in Lexington.

"We provide recovery coaching, telephone recovery support, recovery mutual aid meetings," said Gary Biggers, Recovery Community Center operations manager.

Data show fatal overdose deaths are down 3% from December 2022 to December 2023 nationwide.

"It was the first time I've heard of a decrease in a long time, so it is encouraging to me to see that some things are working, and that we're decreasing in this and maybe working towards a solution," said Biggers.

The work at Voices of Hope provides a support system and a chance to bounce back. And this recovery center is in a state of making progress.

"We saw nearly an eight percent drop in fatalities as far as overdose fatalities in Kentucky, down from 2300 to 2100," said Johnathan Gay, deputy legal counsel at Addiction Recovery Care.

The bad news?

"We still have over 2100 deaths, and each of those deaths means something to somebody. Each of those deaths are a son or a daughter or a father or a mother," said Gay.

The increased availability of Narcan in the Commonwealth has been a big factor in Kentucky's progress, as has the amount of treatment.

"A recent study was released that showed Kentucky has more beds per capita than any state in the nation, so we're seeing a lot of opportunities to get people the help they need," said Gay.

Opportunities like the ones at Voices of Hope, where the walls are filled with messages and stories of survival.

Staff members are determined to help those suffering on the path to long-term sobriety. Laundry services and scheduled sessions with recovery coaches are just a few of the resources provided.

Whatever the case, Gary Biggers, who is five and a half years into recovery himself, wants to be here to help.

"To know that if I helped someone, then in turn they helped someone, and then that person helped someone, is just a revolving cycle, and hopefully we can help as many people as we can," said Biggers.

