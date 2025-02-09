Celebrating Lexington's 250th through horse rehabilitation and the equine industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington is known for its horse industry, so it makes sense that today, the LEX250 celebration continued at Spy Coast Farms. The facility is known for rehabilitating horses from all over the country.

Horse Country, a nonprofit organization, invited the community in for a chance to learn about one of Kentucky’s icons: the equine industry.

Hallie Hardy, executive director of Horse Country, said, "I think when people think about Kentucky, they think about bourbon and horses, but a lot of local Kentuckians, whether they are from here or just happen to live in this area, don't always know that much about what goes on in the equine industry."

As Lexington continues to celebrate its 250th anniversary, this handful of people got a glimpse of the work it takes to rehabilitate horses back to health and how relaxation is a more significant part of the industry than people might realize.

Hardy added, "Talking about equine wellness, taking care of these horses at the state-of-the-art facility."

Spy Coast Farms showed how horses walk on an Aqua-Tred and can undergo acupuncture to help ease muscle soreness.

Horse Country says their goal is to show what makes Kentucky tick through education.

Hardy said, "Seeing this equine rehabilitation, fitness, and wellness center at Spy Coast is such an equine thing to showcase. Even taking that step forward with demonstrations and again allowing our community to learn more about their signature industry."

Horse Country and LEX250 are planning more events throughout the year to keep connecting with the community.