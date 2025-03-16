Celebration of Life plans released for businessman and basketball standout Ulysses Lee "Junior" Bridgeman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Celebration of Life plans have been released for well-known businessman and former basketball player Ulysses Lee "Junior" Bridgeman.

The public Celebration of Eternal Life will be held at Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville, on Saturday, March 22, at 11 a.m., according to a press release.

The release states, "The following is a statement from EBONY magazine and the Bridgeman family regarding the passing of EBONY owner Ulysses Lee "Junior" Bridgeman."

A portion of the release reads, "With heavy hearts but unwavering faith, we gather to honor the life of Ulysses Lee "Junior" Bridgeman, who was called home to be with our Lord on March 11, 2025, at the age of 71. While we mourn his passing, we rejoice in the promise of eternal life and take comfort in knowing he now rests in the arms of our Savior. Junior lived a life of faith, kindness, and service, always leading with love and humility."

"We ask that you consider honoring his memory by supporting West End School in Louisville, a place dedicated to uplifting and educating young men," the release adds.

According to the Associated Press, Bridgeman played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers.

Bridgeman was well-known in the Louisville community. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said, ""He was an All-American at U of L ... and a self-made billionaire."