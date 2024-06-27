Central Bank Center partners with Kentucky Blood Center to host blood drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For a second year in a row, Central Bank Center is partnering with Kentucky Blood Center to host a blood drive.

According to a release, all donors who give blood at the Central Bank Center Blood Drive and those who give blood at KBC from May 28 through June 29 will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift in Indianapolis on November 3. The winner will also receive a $500 gift card for travel.

Additionally, all donors will get a Taylor Swift-inspired shirt and a LexLive movie voucher and will be entered to win two passes to The Basketball Tournament, which is set for July 19 through 23 at Rupp Arena.

The blood drive will take place on June 27 in Club C from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The release states that "all donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D., and meet some additional requirements."

Donors who are 16 years old must have a signed parental slip, which can be found at Kentucky Blood Center | Live Local | Give Local.

The center says that appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, go to kybloodcenter.org.