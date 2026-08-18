Central Bank Center, Rupp Arena launches search for artist to create landmark artwork

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington are getting a new look, and you could be the artist behind the design.

LexArts is partnering with the center and inviting professional artists and artist-led teams, to submit qualifications for what they are calling a major public art commission. It will appear on the west façade of the building when it's complete.

That's adjacent to Gatton Park and highly visible from surrounding pedestrian and vehicular corridors. The wall is approximately 1,000ft x 60ft. The selected artwork should attach to the wall and should not be a mural painted directly onto the wall surface.

LexArts says this commission represents an opportunity to create a landmark artwork that enhances one of Lexington's most recognizable civic destinations. The project is open to anyone nationwide with a demonstrated history of creating large-scale public artworks.

LexArts says the anticipated budget for the project is approximately $1,000,000. You can apply now at: https://opportunities.wearecreativewest.org/opportunity/18023/CAFE