Central Bank Center to host blood drive June 9, chance to win tickets to upcoming events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Central Bank Center is partnering with Kentucky Blood Center to host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 9.

The blood drive is open to the public and appointments are available here. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

Free parking will be available at the High Street lot across from Central Bank Center.

The drive will be in Club C at Central Bank Center. Donors can enter via the High Street entrance and take the escalators down to the lower-level lobby or through the Vine Street entrance.

Those who registers to donate will recieve a t-shirt, LexLive movie ticket, and entry into drawings to win two free tickets to each of the following Central Bank Center events: WWE Friday Night Smackdown (June 16), Thomas Rhett (June 22), and Guns N' Roses (Sept. 6) Additional giveaway updates will be available here.

All donations with Kentucky Blood Center stay in state to save local lives at more than 70-plus Kentucky hospitals. Whole blood donations typically take no more than 45 minutes from registration to refreshment.

One donation can save up to three lives.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D., and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.