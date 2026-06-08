Central City crews battle house fire after oxygen cylinder reportedly explodes

GREENVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Central City Fire Department responded to a mutual aid request from Greenville Fire Department for a residential structure fire with two occupants reported inside a home in the 300 block of College Street in Greenville.

Units arrived to find a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the back of the residence. An attached garage with 2 vehicles inside was fully involved.

Crews placed the deck gun into service, delivering 1,000 gallons of water within three minutes of arrival, the department reported. The remaining crew immediately began searches and fire attack.

Inside the home, crews encountered blackout conditions, heavy fire, and extreme heat. During suppression and search operations, an explosion occurred inside a bedroom on the B side of the residence, blowing glass out of the house. The explosion caused no injuries but was felt and heard more than four blocks away. The cause was identified as an aluminum oxygen cylinder located inside the bedroom.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes of arrival, the department noted. Additional heavy fire was located in the attic, forcing crews to fight through 2 ceilings and open multiple walls and voids to fully extinguish the fire.

Three firefighters were evaluated and released on scene by EMS for heat exhaustion. One elderly patient was transported by EMS to OHMCH for smoke inhalation and additional injuries sustained while exiting the residence before crews arrived, according to the department.

