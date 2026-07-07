Central Kentucky congressional candidates weigh in on calls for McConnell health transparency

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The candidates running for central Kentucky's seat in Congress weighed in Tuesday on one of the biggest political stories in the country — the health of Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Democrat Zach Dembo and Republican Ralph Alvarado were asked by reporters about the situation after appearing together at a Commerce Lexington policy luncheon in Lexington.

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14. His team has said he is working closely with staff and improving, but has not disclosed the reason for his extended care. The release of a 911 call from McConnell's home has further fueled speculation about the senator's condition.

Charles Booker, the Democrat running for McConnell's U.S. Senate seat, has condemned the lack of transparency, arguing Kentuckians deserve to know more about who is representing them in office.

Some conservative and MAGA influencers have also demanded proof of McConnell's condition.

A representative from McConnell's office was in the audience at Tuesday's Commerce Lexington policy luncheon, though McConnell's medical situation was not raised during the event.

When reporters asked the congressional candidates whether there should be more transparency about McConnell's condition, Dembo said that the public should know the health status of the lawmakers representing them.

"Obviously we should not be invading someone's medical privacy, but everyone's counting on someone to serve us and we need to know some sense of what's going on," he said. "When there's not been a statement whatsoever put out by his office, we're owed that, I think."

Alvardo wished McConnell well and hoped that the senator is recovering.

"I'm wishing him nothing but the best medically," he said. "As a physician, I know it's very important to have privacy when it comes to medical issues. I know that's something that's very big for me when I'm taking care of people who are well known. I don't like to go out and comment on their health issues or anything along those lines. Hopefully he's doing well. Hopefully he's recovering."

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to return to Washington on Monday, July 13. McConnell's office has not said whether the long-time senator will be there.

Karolina Buczek is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Karolina at karolina.buczek@wlex.tv.

