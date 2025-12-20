Central Kentucky organizations serve Christmas meals to homeless community

(LEX 18) — Two Central Kentucky organizations kicked off their Christmas dinner celebrations early this week, serving more than 1,000 meals to homeless individuals and community members.

The Lexington Rescue Mission and the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted community Christmas gatherings, ensuring everyone has a place to go during the holidays.

Both organizations report their services are needed more than ever.

"We've seen record numbers of people come to the mission this year," Laura Carr with the Lexington Rescue Mission said.

The events also help reduce the stigma surrounding housing insecurity while building community connections.

"It's really important to have somewhere that people can go where they know that somebody cares about them. That they're loved and that they can really celebrate the holiday with people around them," Carr said.

The Homeless Coalition emphasizes the importance of having children volunteer at these events, teaching them about unity and community service from a young age.

"Show them young and they'll return to those ways," said Johnny Templin with the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition. "This will imprint on them forever."

So while it's easy to feel lonely this time of year, both groups want to make sure that everyone in their communities is supported.

"We want to be that focal point and when somebody's struggling, we want to say maybe the Homeless Coalition in Jessamine County might just have some information," Templin said.

