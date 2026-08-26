Central Kentucky priest plans fundraiser with rare Maker's Mark bottle to honor Dolly Parton

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Father Jim Sichko, a Central Kentucky priest, is planning a fundraiser to honor Dolly Parton — centered around a rare bottle of Maker's Mark whiskey.

Sichko met Parton multiple times when she helped raise money for Saint Mark Catholic Church. He said her genuine spirit left a lasting impression.

"First celebrity that I ever met that after she did something for me, she asked me was I pleased with it," Sichko said.

Her kindness inspired him to find a way to give back in her name.

"She always supported the mission of mercy that I did and I want to support something for her," Sichko said.

At the center of his tribute is a bottle he describes as one of a kind.

"You will not find this bottle anywhere," Sichko said.

Sichko plans to use the rare Maker's Mark bottle to raise money in honor of Parton and cancer awareness. The proceeds have not yet been determined, but he is exploring several options — including a possible connection with Sotheby's among other partnerships.

"Sotheby's has contacted me and I'm also trying to figure out maybe I can work with some local businesses here," Sichko said.

He is also open to ideas from the public.

"Maybe the people who are watching could come up with a great idea," Sichko said.

Sichko said he may reach out to Malone's restaurant about placing the bottle in their Maker's Mark collection. Potential beneficiaries include the Imagination Library, breast cancer awareness organizations, or other causes aligned with Parton's values.

For Sichko, the spirit of the effort reflects everything Parton stood for.

"That's what Dolly did — she gave, she received, she received, she gave," Sichko said.

