Central Kentucky school closings, delays Wednesday, December 8

(LEX 18) — Several schools in central Kentucky will be closed or operating on a delay Wednesday, December 8.

Bourbon County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Carter County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Fleming County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Harrison County Schools: One Hour Delay

Lewis County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Mason County Schools: Two Hour Delay

New Beginnings Christian Academy: Closed Wednesday

Nicholas County Schools: NTI Day; Closed Wednesday

Owen County Schools: One Hour Delay

