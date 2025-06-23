Central Kentucky woman tackles period poverty with nonprofit "Period Y'all"

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Central Kentucky, a woman is bringing an often-overlooked issue to light: period poverty.

Skylar Davis, who grew up in Lancaster, has taken it upon herself to address this critical problem through her nonprofit, Period Y'all. What started as a monthly pop-up event distributing free menstrual products at the Garrard County Food Pantry, has transformed into an initiative aimed at combating period poverty across the Appalachian region of Kentucky.

“We live in a society where periods are so stigmatized that no one wants to talk about them,” Davis said.

Period Y'all provides free menstrual products to individuals and communities lacking access or funds, helping to ensure that no one faces shame or hardship.

Davis's impact is already being felt across the region. To date, she has delivered products to over 200 schools and empowered communities to raise awareness and advocate for menstrual equity legislation. She recognizes that while immediate relief is essential, tackling the underlying policy issues—such as the sales tax on period products and their unavailability in schools—requires a concerted effort.

“I quickly realized we could pop up and put a band-aid on the problem, but we really need to focus on the policy that leads to this issue,” she said.

Earlier this month, Davis took her initiative a step further by creating the Period Y'all Pantry, which provides 24/7 access to menstrual products. This pantry, a bright pink newspaper stand located just outside the Garrard County Food Bank, serves over 300 families in the area and is stocked with bulk products to meet ongoing needs.

Monty Major, the treasurer of the Garrard County Community Food Bank, applauded Davis's dedication.

“It says a lot about Skylar, how she grew up and developed a heart for doing this. It shows what kind of person she is,” he said.

Davis's mission extends beyond immediate supplies; she envisions a future where no one has to choose between food and basic hygiene.

“Though we are a loving and caring state, we are kind of spread apart. Working together to get Kentuckians access to the things they need would be really awesome to create a network like that,” she said.

The interest in her mission is growing, as Skylar has received over 40 requests for new Period Y'all Pantries across Kentucky. For those wanting to get involved or seeking to establish a pantry in their community, they can find more information on how to help at Period Y'all Pantry.

Skylar Davis’s efforts are not just about providing products; they are about breaking the silence surrounding menstruation, advocating for policy change, and ensuring that everyone has access to essential hygiene products regardless of their financial situation.

