Centralized hub on West Second Street helps people in recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three organizations in Lexington are teaming up, offering a wide array of services under one roof.

Millions of dollars have been raised as Lexington Rescue Mission acquired a building on West Second Street, and the money also funded Isaiah House Renovations and Jubilee Jobs' move on-site forming a centralized hub.

"We were able to find this facility which was a godsend," Laura Carr, Executive Director of Lexington Rescue Mission said.

The facility, well over 52,000 square feet, is providing more space for outreach services, and Lexington Rescue Mission has been seeking a new space ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had been out of space for a long time but the pandemic really exacerbated it, and what we were finding is that we just didn't have the space to serve the number of people that were coming to us," Carr noted.

Lexington Rescue Mission now has space to seat 120 people at a time in a dining area. It's a major upgrade from 35 currently with the Mission serving breakfast and lunch six days a week and about 60,000 meals a year.

"It provides room for us to grow well into the future and room for people to come into the building and co-locate," Carr added.

Lexington's Jubilee Jobs, on the second floor, is led by CEO Mason King.

"This past year we've helped over 500 individuals secure work at 200 plus different employers across Central Kentucky," King said.

On the third floor, Isaiah House has a community center with primary care including general checkups, physicals and immunizations. With behavioral health services on the other side, Isaiah House Public Relations Director Tanner Blevins describes part of their mission.

"We want to be able to serve everybody regardless of the ability to pay. Come here and we'll figure out a plan, and we'll figure out what resources need to happen so you can get the help you need," Blevins said.

King points out an astounding statistic: According to a Vizient Analysis prepared for the University of Kentucky, residents of the 40508 zip code live on average 11 years less than residents of other zip codes in Lexington.

"Why is that? Well, in large part, it's because of a lack of access to reliable health care including primary care which is now going to be offered on site."

More funding is needed. Through this project, Lexington Rescue Mission has raised $4.6 million, but another $2.3 million is needed to make this facility fully operational, and the goal is to make that happen early in 2025.