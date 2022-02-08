Centre College wins sustainability grant

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Centre College in Danville is putting sustainability in the front seat.

The school was selected as this year's winner of the 2021 Sustainability Grant by Club Car.

They competed against universities and colleges all across the country for the chance to design a custom electric vehicle.

It's supposed to help reduce carbon emissions and help make the school carbon neutral by 2040.

Club Car says they picked Centre college, in Danville, due to its commitment to sustainability.

The school hopes to have a completely electric fleet someday.

School officials say transportation accounts for almost a quarter of the emissions on campus and is something easily controlled.

This is the third year the grant was awarded.

the previous two winners were California State University Fullerton and the College of Charleston.