Centuries of history on tap at Sig Luscher Brewery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The last seven years have been a whirlwind for Tim Luscher.

Living in New York at the time, he flew into Kentucky to see a friend in a movie that ultimately never happened.

Those busted plans led to an unexpected opportunity being born.

"I met up with some friends and the story of the brewery got brought up. I made a statement that 'if these things happen, I'll reopen the brewery.' The next day, as it would happen, they did happen," Luscher said.

The year of 2018 essentially started and ended with Luscher reopening the brewery that bares his name.

Well, technically his great great great grandfather's name, Sig Luscher.

"A lot of greats. Sometimes I have to count em on my fingers just to be sure," Luscher said.

"This is actually now our third brewery. First brewery was in Memphis in 1855. Settled in Frankfort in 1865, reopened in 1866 and we've been here every since. Where we're sitting right this minute, this location is about 500 feet from the original brewery."

The original brewery closed down in the 1890's, shortly after Sig's death.

Nearly 130 years and five generations later, his brewery is back up and running, reintroducing the folks of Frankfort to a lot of history.

"We invented ice, legitimately. The patent is on the wall in the taproom," Luscher said.

"We produced the first commercially viable ice machine. We then sold the actual machine to some beer makers you might know. Anheuser-Busch, Yuengling, etc."

While walking down memory lane, Luscher hopes to provide a family friendly atmosphere for guest, showing people what it means to call Frankfort home.

"When I reopened it, the vision was to give Frankfort a place to congregate. We've got a beer garden out back that seats a couple hundred," Luscher said.

"It just comes natural. It's something that we are and that's the community and the brand we want to bring people. Something where you feel comfortable but it's quirky, it's fun and when you walk away from it, you're going to have a story."

Sig Luscher's Brewery is located at 221 Mero Street in Frankfort, open every day at 11 a.m.

