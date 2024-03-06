Ceremony held at Capitol to commemorate 4th anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wednesday marks the fourth anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky. To commemorate the event, a ceremony was held at the Capitol where Gov. Andy Beshear recalled receiving the news that COVID-19 had reached the Commonwealth.

He explained that he even vividly remembers the weather.

"March 6th was a warm day for March that year," he said, recalling his walk home from work. "I still can feel the weather and how good it felt. That's a sense that's never left me."

"I got home and was home for 30 minutes when I got the call," Beshear added. "Immediately getting dressed again, turning around, and making that same walk through that same beautiful day - but knowing what was in front of us."

According to state officials, since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has contributed to the deaths of more than 19,650 Kentuckians.

At the ceremony, Beshear issued a proclamation making March 6, 2024, a "Day of Compassion" in the commonwealth.

“Our fight against this once-a-century global pandemic was marked by loss – so many of our family members and friends taken far too soon. It’s important that we continue to be there for our families and communities that are hurting,” Beshear said.

“Another important legacy of this time is how Kentuckians everywhere came together and cared for one another. From our health care heroes and first responders to our educators, farmers, factory workers and more, our people showed up to help their neighbors time and time again,” he added. “By dedicating ‘A Day of Compassion’ in the commonwealth, we can take this spirit of compassion and generosity into other aspects of our daily lives.”

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack reiterated the importance of compassion and community.

“We worked together to save lives. We were kind to each other during difficult times and showed humility in acknowledging that the pandemic was bigger than each of us alone and required everyone’s efforts,” Dr. Stack said. “On this anniversary, I am reminded of the role Kentuckians’ compassion played in getting through this time. I am grateful for what we accomplished together as Team Kentucky and believe we showed how much more we are capable of when we work together.”

One act of compassion that was highlighted was the chiming of bells by Kandie Adkinson.

Early in the pandemic, the Governor asked Kentuckians to unite by ringing bells at 10 a.m. each day so that those who were feeling alone would know we were with them. Throughout the pandemic, each weekday at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda, Adkinson rang her father’s bell 120 times to honor those lost in each county.

"120 times a day. Five times a week for two-and-a-half years," Adkinson said.

"When a government official is asking the people to do something that will give compassion and show strength and unity - this building should be the first in line," she added.

