Ceremony held to honor veterans and our country's fallen heroes

(LEX 18) — On Saturday, wreaths will be placed in local, national, and military cemeteries, veterans' memorials, and historic sites for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Monday afternoon, a ceremony was held at the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort, honoring veterans and remembering our country's fallen heroes.

"We still have to make sure we honor those veterans that are not at the table anymore and here in the state capitol, the state kicks that off, by having a service like this, letting our state know we honor our veterans during this holiday season," explains Al Duncan, director of Kentucky's State Veterans Cemeteries.

Commissioner Whitney Allen with the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs served almost 25 years in the military. He says 21,000 wreaths will be going to five veteran state cemeteries across the commonwealth.

"It honors the memory of our great veterans that have served our nation and died in Combat," says Commissioner Whitney Allen with the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. "Peace, training, and even years after their military service, and serving this nation, and it is just a reminder to their families that we appreciate their service."

Monday's event started with the singing of the National Anthem by the Capital City Chorale and ended with the laying of wreaths, honoring each respective branch of service.

"And it's very important so that we can honor our veterans that pass before us, to teach our generation about the sacrifice the veterans went through, so that we do not forget our history," says Duncan.

To learn more, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.

