Charges dismissed against Ronald Maples, an 84-year-old Lancaster man, following encounter with police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — LANCASTER, Ky. — Charges against an 84-year-old Lancaster man have been dismissed following an August encounter with police at his home that his attorney says left him seriously injured.

Ronald Maples had been charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest following the Aug. 28 incident at his home on Colony Road.

Maples’ attorney, Ephraim Helton, said Monday that both charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be filed again.

“They dismissed all of the charges with prejudice, which means that’s it, they can never be brought up again,” Helton said.

Three Lancaster police officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident.

According to Helton, Maples suffered broken vertebrae, a fractured jaw, severe lacerations to his hand and bruising to his face.

Helton said the incident followed an ongoing dispute between Maples and neighbors who live behind his home. He said Maples had complained that the neighbors repeatedly trespassed on his property and eventually put up a no-trespassing sign.

Helton said the neighbors called police, and officers later arrived at Maples’ home.

According to a citation, an officer accused Maples of striking him on the right side of his face with Maples’ left hand in a closed fist.

Helton disputes that account. He said previous injuries prevent Maples from making a fist with his left hand.

“He was showing that and had his hand on the door, and it was the officer, Taylor, that pulled that door out,” Helton said.

Helton alleges that officers then assaulted Maples.

Maples is expected to testify at a hearing involving the officers under investigation within the next 30 days, according to Helton.

“I think everybody is appalled at this incident,” Helton said.

“It’s chilling that this could happen to any individual, much less an elderly individual,” he added.