Charitable organization educating people about food insecurity in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — September is Hunger Action Month and Feeding Kentucky is taking action by encouraging people through education and events.

Of the four-and-a-half million people living in the Bluegrass, more than 700,000 are food insecure.

Kentucky has the 8th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. Nearly 21% of all children are food insecure, and nearly 16% of all residents of the state.

Kristin Ingwell-Goode is the development director for Feeding Kentucky, a charitable organization that serves 120 counties in partnership with more than 800 local food pantries and shelters.

She tells me there are many contributing factors to food insecurity, from unemployment or underemployment to the cost of living.

"The percentage or just the number of folks that are served by food banks or food pantries who are homeless, is extremely low, under 10%," says Kristin.

"So what we really see, are people who are working hard and there is just not enough for whatever reason, time in the day, they don't have enough education to make what they need to make."

Kristen also tells me that the need is constantly changing, and unfortunately, they are not seeing a decrease in that need.

"So, it's a constant effort of sourcing food and feeding folks because someone who needs a food pantry visit today, may not need it tomorrow or next week. "

During Hunger Action Month, Feeding Kentucky is encouraging people to educate themselves and find ways to help.

"Food banks are sometimes purchasing food items by the truck load. Feeding KY is currently paying an average of 28 cents a pound for produce. The food bank network can make a dollar go much farther then individual even shopping at a discount store or any kind of retail prices."

Whether by volunteering your time or donating funds to a local food pantry, Feeding Kentucky hopes to raise awareness about hunger in the state, which Kristen says is in every zip code.

If you would like to learn more or find ways to volunteer you can visit Feeding America's Hunger Action Month Calendar by clicking here.

Feeding Kentucky's website can also direct you to the closest pantry in your area to help/volunteer/donate.