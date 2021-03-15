Charles Booker talks potential 2022 campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Kentucky state representative and political activist says he is strongly considering a run for the US Senate.

Charles Booker made that announcement earlier Sunday on KET's "Connections with Renee Shaw" program.

Booker is a Democrat who served one term recently in the State House.

He ran for the US Senate in 2020 on a progressive platform, touting the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

After his close loss in the primary to Amy McGrath, Booker continued his activism by launching "Hood to the Holler." The non-profit says it focuses on uniting people by breaking down barriers and transforming the future.

"I'm strongly considering a run for United States Senate in 2022 because I believe our work is not done, and we have the ability to tell a new story for Kentucky. And I want to do my part in that," said Booker on KET on Sunday.

The US Senate seat is currently held by Republican Rand Paul, who was first elected in 2010.