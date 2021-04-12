Charles Booker to explore bid for U.S. Senate seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Charles Booker announced Monday he is exploring a run for the United States Senate.

The former Kentucky state representative and political activist formally announced the launch of his exploratory committee on Twitter.

They say change isn’t possible in a place like Kentucky.



Well, we already proved them wrong. We showed them what’s possible in Kentucky. In 2022, we can shock the world.



That’s why I’m exploring a run for U.S. Senate.



Join us: https://t.co/PHdndrl972 pic.twitter.com/VnRc521QS2 — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) April 12, 2021

Booker is a Democrat who served one term in 2018 as a Kentucky state representative in the state 43rd district.

He ran for the US Senate in 2020 on a progressive platform, touting the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

After his close loss in the primary to Amy McGrath, Booker continued his activism by launching "Hood to the Holler." The nonprofit says it focuses on uniting people by breaking down barriers and transforming the future.

If he were to run, Booker would aim to unseat Republican Rand Paul, who was first elected in 2010.

