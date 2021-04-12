Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Charles Booker to explore bid for U.S. Senate seat

items.[0].image.alt
Bruce Schreiner/AP
Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker, right, promotes a voting-rights measure on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky. Booker is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would automatically restore voting rights for felons who have completed their sentences. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)
Charles Booker
Posted at 9:57 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 10:00:50-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Charles Booker announced Monday he is exploring a run for the United States Senate.

The former Kentucky state representative and political activist formally announced the launch of his exploratory committee on Twitter.

Booker is a Democrat who served one term in 2018 as a Kentucky state representative in the state 43rd district.

He ran for the US Senate in 2020 on a progressive platform, touting the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

After his close loss in the primary to Amy McGrath, Booker continued his activism by launching "Hood to the Holler." The nonprofit says it focuses on uniting people by breaking down barriers and transforming the future.

If he were to run, Booker would aim to unseat Republican Rand Paul, who was first elected in 2010.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight