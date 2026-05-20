Charles Booker wins Kentucky Democratic Senate primary in rematch of 2020 race

(LEX 18) — Charles Booker has won the Kentucky Democratic Senate primary, defeating retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath in a rematch of their 2020 race.

Booker and McGrath competed for the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.

6 years ago, McGrath narrowly beat Booker in the primary, winning 45% of the vote to his 43%. She went on to lose the general election by nearly 20 points. Most recently, Booker worked for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, serving as the head of the Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Booker believes Democrats can flip the state this year. He's set to take on Republican nominee Rep. Andy Barr in November.

"If you’re sick and tired of being sick and tired this campaign is for you if you. If you want the government you pay for to work for you, this campaign is for you," Booker said at his Tuesday night election party.