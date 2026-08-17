Suspect in deadly weekend shooting in Lexington pleads not guilty to murder, assault charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Update: Aug. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

The suspect in a deadly weekend shooting in Charles Young Park has plead not guilty to charges of murder, assault and tampering with physical evidence.

18-year-old Jametrius Griffin appeared in a Lexington courtroom on Monday afternoon via video call. During his court appearance, Griffin waived formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea.

He is set to appear in court again on September 2, and he remains in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $1 milllion bond.

The Fayette County Coroner identified 16-year-old Di'Zhon Robertson as a victim in the shooting on Saturday. Four others, including two children, were also injured.

Original Story:

Lexington police have arrested 18-year-old Jametrius Griffin in connection with a deadly shooting at Charles Young Park during the East End Days event Saturday.

According to a press release, Griffin is being held responsible for the shooting death of 16-year-old Di'Zhon Robertson. According to the Fayette County Coroner's Office, Robertson died at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at the UK Hospital Emergency Room after being shot during the event.

Four others were also shot. There have been no updates on their condition.

Griffin is charged with murder, assaults, and tampering with physical evidence.

Lexington city leaders held a press conference to share new details on the shooting. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers confirmed it was the first homicide in Lexington since early February.

When asked whether the incident was gang-related, Weathers said the matter is part of the ongoing investigation.

Watch: New details in Lexington mass shooting released

New details in Lexington mass shooting released

"If anything like that is occurring, that's going to be part of the investigation and something we can't talk about," Weathers said.

Weathers said he does not believe there is any indication this was a random act of violence.

He added that even though there is no direct threat to the community at large, people still need to be vigilant.

Mayor Linda Gorton said community safety is a shared responsibility.

"Take care of each other. If you see something you think is wrong, or someone who's having an issue, speak up. Say something," Gorton said.

Devine Carama, director of One Lexington, said the shooting was the closest he had been to gunfire in 20 years.

"I was a few inches away from not coming home to my family. There were young people underneath me asking me, 'Mr. Divine, am I going to die?' Unacceptable for our kids to have to deal with that kind of trauma. So, what are we going to do? How are we going to respond as a community?" Carama said.

Carama said community support resources will be available at Old Dunbar Center Monday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Please reach out to us," Carama said.

In a statement Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called the shooting "another senseless act of violence" and said the shooting has impacted families and the broader community.

"These hateful acts end lives too soon and rip communities apart," Beshear wrote. "Britainy and I are praying for everyone affected."

Individuals with information about the shooting are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by phone at (859) 253-2020, online at this link, or through the P3 Tips app at this link.