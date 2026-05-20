Chemical exposure at Franklin County facility sends 30 workers to be evaluated

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thirty workers were evaluated and transported after a chemical exposure at a facility in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Fire Department.

The department, City of Frankfort Fire & EMS, and Emergency Management responded to the hazardous materials incident after a product became aerosolized, causing exposure-related symptoms among employees.

When crews arrived, the building had already been evacuated, officials reported. Six workers initially reported symptoms, including difficulty breathing. Responders separated those showing symptoms from those who were not, and the total number of affected workers climbed to 30 as additional people began showing symptoms.

Crews identified the chemical involved, isolated the affected area, and ensured no additional contamination or exposures occurred, the department added.

"We are thankful for the strong partnership between all responding units and for the efforts of personnel on scene who worked to bring the incident to a safe resolution," Franklin County Fire Department said.