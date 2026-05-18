Chemical leak at Bourbon County factory prompts evacuations, road closures

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A chemical leak at a Bourbon County factory has prompted evacuations, road closures, and a shelter-in-place order, with crews still working to contain the situation, according to Major Brent Wilson with the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office.

The Ramset factory was evacuated after the leak was reported, Wilson added. Paris and Lexington fire departments responded and remain on scene.

A nearby elementary school was moved to a safer location. The Bourbon County Jail is under a shelter-in-place order, Wilson detailed.

The bypass has been shut down from Second Street to Millersburg Road.

The Bourbon County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area until the leak is contained.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

