Chevy Chase residents push back against proposed inpatient mental health treatment facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some Chevy Chase residents are opposing a proposed inpatient mental health and eating disorder treatment facility in their neighborhood, and Lexington's director of planning is weighing in on the community impact.

The facility is being proposed by Roaring Brook Recovery and ZLD Partners. The city's Planning Director, Jim Duncan, says residents do not agree that a mental health and eating disorder treatment program should be located in their neighborhood.

"I can understand why there would be some concern," Duncan said.

Duncan noted that the scope of the proposal extends beyond mental health and eating disorder treatment.

"People who are recovering from the effects of alcohol or drug abuse — that falls under a rehabilitation home as well, so I believe that's what some of the residents are concerned about," Duncan said.

Despite community opposition, Duncan's team has recommended that the Board of Adjustments approve the conditional use permit request.

"The people that, that will be treated in this facility are, are vulnerable as well, and, and they need to have a place to be treated," Duncan said.

The proposed site on Duke Road is currently home to Chevy Chase Gardens, an assisted living facility. Duncan says the building has not had consistent occupancy for some time.

"These are services that our community needs and they need to be distributed throughout the community," Duncan said.

Some residents have voiced their opposition through a website carrying the message "Chevy Chase Deserves Better," along with other reasons why they believe the program is not a good fit for the neighborhood.

Duncan acknowledged the role of community voices in the process.

"Public input is important to the Board of Adjustments. So that will all be considered, but so is what the applicant proposes to do." Duncan said.

Roaring Brook Recovery postponed its application during a public hearing earlier this week. Duncan says the organization wants to continue communicating its vision with the neighborhood. The program will be considered again next month.

