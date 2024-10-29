Watch Now
CHFS under investigation on reports of foster kids being housed in KY office buildings

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services via Facebook
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A release from the Auditor of Public Accounts announced that an investigation is underway into the Cabinet for Health and Family Services after reports were received that foster children are being housed in office buildings in Kentucky.

Officials detailed that the Commonwealth Office of the Ombudsman is conducting the investigation into these reports.

“My office has continued to receive numerous complaints of foster children and teenagers sleeping on cots and air mattresses in office buildings, often not supervised by trained staff,” Auditor Allison Ball stated.

“I have instructed the Ombudsman’s Office to investigate this issue to uncover the problems associated with this ongoing crisis," Ball continued. "The vulnerable children of Kentucky deserve to be placed in nurturing environments where they are provided with the resources, stability, and care they need.”

According to officials, hundreds of foster kids have been spending nights and weeks in CHFS office buildings for years.

"The Commonwealth Office of the Ombudsman is committed to advocating for Kentuckians and working to ensure that those seeking public services from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services receive quality care," the release read.

