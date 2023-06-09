Chick-fil-A to test new Maple Pepper Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chick-fil-A is testing a new grilled sandwich in Lexington for a limited time.

Beginning Monday, June 12, the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich is available at Chick-fil-A locations in Lexington, Ky. and Indianapolis, Ind.

The sandwich features a combination of candied bacon, sweet heat pickle, and pepper jack cheese.

Rather than a traditional bun, Chef Christy Cook developed a Maple Brioche Bun for this sandwich.

This is the company’s first grilled sandwich test since the Grilled Spicy Deluxe in 2019.