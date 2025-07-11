Child dies following I-65 crash, driver faces multiple charges

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in Kentucky in May has resulted in the death of a child and multiple charges for the driver responsible, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

KSP responded to a collision at the 59-mile marker southbound on Interstate 65 near Horse Cave on May 30. According to investigators, a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by 31-year-old Cory Bowles from Glasgow veered off the roadway and struck a parked 2014 Ford Focus. The Focus was operated by 23-year-old Dru Smith, also from Glasgow.

The impact sent multiple people to the hospital, including Bowles, who was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital along with Mindy Bowles. Mindy was later airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital, KSP says.

Two juvenile passengers in Bowles' vehicle were also injured, and one was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital while the other, a female juvenile, was airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital, the release states.

Smith, the driver of the parked vehicle, was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital.

KSP reports that on July 5, the female juvenile passenger succumbed to her injuries at Norton Children's Hospital.

Cory Bowles has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and fourth-degree assault, KSP states. An investigation is ongoing.