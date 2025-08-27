Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chlorine leak at water treatment plant causes road closure on US 25 near Renfro Valley


(LEX 18) — The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office reported that a chlorine leak at a water treatment plant has shut down a portion of Richmond Street/US 25 near Renfro Valley on Wednesday.

The road is closed as of 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday as crews continue to work the scene. Drivers are asked by authorities to avoid the area if possible and to drive with caution.

Rockcastle County Schools added that all students at RCHS, RCMS, RES and MVES will remain inside for safety reasons.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.



