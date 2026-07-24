Christian Appalachian Project mobilizes disaster relief for West Virginia flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Christian Appalachian Project is mobilizing disaster relief efforts for West Virginia after devastating flash floods from torrential rainfall killed 2 people.

Jennifer Stolo, president and CEO of the Christian Appalachian Project, said the organization's disaster relief team is always tracking storms so it can respond quickly across the 13 Appalachian states it serves.

"We have a wonderful disaster relief team that tracks storms all the time because we really want to stand by our neighbors, and be there for the 13 Appalachian states that we serve," Stolo said.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency across all 55 counties. The National Guard has been deployed, and there have been 85 rescues as water continues to pour into buildings.

"When it was declared a state of emergency. You know all 55 counties you know. Everywhere that we serve we know what this means to families, and how we need to come in and step in," Stolo said.

The organization is sending a fully loaded semi truck with generators, water, cleaning supplies, and other disaster relief materials. The truck is set to leave Monday morning.

"So our first thing is we utilize our distribution center. Which is called Operation Sharing at CAP, and we send out supplies. Emergency, critical supplies that's needed the most in the most needed counties," Stolo said.

The Christian Appalachian Project will partner with Community Bridge in West Virginia to help ensure all affected residents receive assistance.

"As I lead Christian Appalachian Project, I am so proud of our team as they step in. They don't only bring our disaster relief team. Our entire team is out there to support. I've seen it time and time again, you know, that everybody just drops everything and we're out there together as a team. These are our neighbors and we want to stand by them," Stolo said.

Kayleigh Randle is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Kayleigh at kayleigh.randle@wlex.tv.