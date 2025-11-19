Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom returns with expanded holiday magic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's largest Christmas event kicks off its second season Nov. 22 with new rides, attractions and festive experiences for families.

Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom is back for its second year, promising an even more magical holiday experience when it opens Saturday, Nov. 22. The Louisville theme park has expanded its winter wonderland with new attractions, including the first-time holiday operation of popular rides like the Giant Wheel and Cumberland Express.

This year's event runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, transforming the park into a glowing spectacle with more than 1.5 million lights and over 300 Christmas trees. Families can experience Kentucky's largest snow tubing hill, the 4-story Blizzard Bluff, and take in panoramic views from the Giant Wheel, all included with regular park admission.

New this year, select rides will operate into the evening, providing the region's only nighttime ride experiences. The Giant Wheel, Cumberland Express, Redbird Racer and Scout's Squirrel Race are all making their holiday debut for the 2025 season.

The event runs on select days from November 22, 2025, through January 3, 2026. Admission is included with a daily ticket or Season Pass. Through November 21, guests can take advantage of the Christmas Flash Sale, offering general admission for any day for only $19.99 plus tax.

