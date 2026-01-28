Chunks of ice are slowly melting, but black ice will remain prevalent for days

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frigid temperatures are keeping this past weekend's winter weather locked in place across Scott County, creating dangerous driving conditions that police say could persist for days.

Georgetown Police are warning drivers about the hidden dangers of black ice as plow trucks continue making rounds through the area. While asphalt is starting to peek through sheets of ice on some roads, officials say this apparent improvement can give drivers a false sense of security.

"You get overconfident, and then you get on that road and it's like, 'Oh my gosh, I should not have did this,' and then it's too late," said Georgetown resident Larry Johns.

Johns watched the sun help melt ice during the day; but with temperatures consistently below freezing overnight, everything refreezes.

"You could be going five miles an hour, and you've got no control over your vehicle at all. The ice has your control," Johns said.

Georgetown Police say black ice poses the greatest threat on bridges, overpasses, and shaded roads where the dangerous coating is nearly invisible to drivers.

"That's what makes it so dangerous is that it's not easily seen until you hit it and you lose control of your vehicle," said Sergeant Elliott Hutton.

Police recommend avoiding these high-risk areas when possible, or driving with extreme caution when travel is necessary.

If drivers do start slipping, Sgt. Hutton advises steering into the skid, letting off the gas, and avoiding sudden braking.

"Don't slam on the breaks because you will lose control," Hutton said. "Which is gonna increase the amount of the distance that they slide."

For Johns, the solution is simple: stay off the roads entirely.

"Stay home, no doubt, because this don't play," Johns said.

