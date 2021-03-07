Church giving away supplies to flood victims

RAVENNA, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend, one community in Estill County is getting some help after the severe flooding last week.

On Saturday, the Ravenna Church of God gave away much-needed supplies for families dealing with the aftermath of this past week's storm.

Food, water, snacks, and even cleaning supplies were delivered by "Operation Compassion" to help with those cleaning up, and recovering. The group is from the church's headquarters in Tennessee.

The church's senior pastor says they have enough supplies for hundreds of families. If you can't come to get it, they can deliver the aid to you.

"I know it can be overwhelming. For some of these that have never been through a disaster before it can be overwhelming. You feel hopeless. You feel lost. You don't know where to start. But the main thing is you just take it one day at a time. It can be done. This is not going to be fixed in one day. It's not going to be fixed in one week. It's going to take several days, months, ahead to not just get the things cleaned up but also get the emotional. I mean there are some scars that are going to take months to heal," said Ferrell.

On Sunday, God's Pit Crew from Danville, Virginia, is expected to deliver more supplies that will be handed out on Monday.

If you would like to help in the recovery efforts, donations can be dropped off at the church, which is located on Third Street in Ravenna.