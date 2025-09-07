Church installs new pastor and honors late priest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — St. Peter Claver Catholic Church marked a significant milestone with the installation of a new pastor while honoring the memory of a beloved priest.

Father Damian Anumba was officially installed as the new pastor during a ceremony that coincided with the feast day of St. Peter Claver.

"We're celebrating a number of things on the calendar; it's the feast day for Peter Claver, who this church is named after. Secondly, we are installing a new pastor, Father Damian Anumba," John Stowe said.

Father Damian moved to Lexington in 2019 and says he is ready to guide people in their faith while honoring his friend, Father Norman A. Fischer Jr.

"It is a privilege and honor to step in and fill the shoes of this great man," Anumba said."He was actually the first priest and diocese to make me feel at home."

It has been over a year since Father Norman passed away, but his lessons continue to influence the church community.

"His teaching and his experience will continue to play a key role here, in the church, in my life, and in people's lives," Anumba said.

The church also dedicated its parish hall in memory of Father Norman Fischer during the ceremony.

"And we decorated the parish hall in memory of Father Norman Fischer," Stowe said.

The fellowship hall will serve as a reminder of Father Norman's joy, teaching and impact on the community.

"I believe that Father Norman, being a joyful person, will be so happy that this hall is named after him, and how the joy that he, even not here, but in heaven, will bring to people in this fellowship hall," Anumba said.