Churchill Downs accepting submissions for the 2025 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade

Churchill Downs/Kentucky Oaks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs announced on Monday that submissions for the 2025 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade on May 2 are now open.

According to a release, the 2025 parade will honor "150 Breast and Ovarian cancer survivors and fighters with tickets for the selected recipient and a guest to attend the 151st Kentucky Oaks, as well as a march on the historic track at Churchill Downs."

Stories can be submitted until Feb. 28 at Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade | Special Events | Events | Now Open!

The release notes that participants for the parade will be chosen randomly, and the winners will be announced on March 7.

