Churchill Downs announces artist for 2025 'Official Art of the Kentucky Derby'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs announced on Monday that a colorful painting by Louisville-based artist Tyler Robertson has been picked as the 2025 "Official Artwork of the Kentucky Derby."

According to a release, Robertson will be at Churchill Downs on Nov. 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to sign prints of his artwork in the Churchill Downs Store.

Robertson's painting will be featured on the 2025 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks official racing programs and on various merchandise, according to a release.

The release notes that prints and specific merchandise will be available on Nov. 29 for purchase online at Kentucky Derby Mint Julep Glass, Official 2024 Kentucky Derby Apparel & Merchandise | Official Kentucky Derby Store.