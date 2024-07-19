Churchill Downs rescinds suspension of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert

(LEX 18) — Churchill Downs has rescinded the suspension of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, a release from Downs Incorporated stated on Friday.

A statement from the company says they are satisfied with the fact that Baffert has taken responsibility for his actions and that he has committed to following all rules and regulations moving forward,

Baffert was suspended after the 2021 Kentucky Derby Winner, Medina Spirit, tested positive for a banned substance.

Baffert posted a statement to X in which he took responsibility for the incident and said that he is looking forward to returning to Churchill Downs and getting back into the Winner's Circle.