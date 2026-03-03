Churchill Downs unveils official food and drink menu for Kentucky Derby 152

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs and Levy Restaurants have released the official menu for the 152nd Kentucky Derby, featuring locally inspired dishes, artisanal cocktails and celebrity chef appearances.

Churchill Downs Racetrack and hospitality partner Levy Restaurants have released the official menu for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve, set for Saturday, May 2, in Louisville.

Head Chef Robert Lopez, Senior Executive Chef for Levy Restaurants, is returning to Churchill Downs for the third consecutive year to lead the culinary program. The menu features Louisville-inspired classics and contemporary variations, with fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from nearby farms.

"Churchill Downs is always committed to honoring its iconic traditions, and this year I'm coming to the table with familiar elements along with some exciting culinary twists," Lopez said.

"The menu for the 152nd Run for the Roses features flavors that will be recognizable to returning guests, including delectable honey bourbon sauces and brown sugar caramelization, while incorporating surprise components to ensure on-track diners are immersed in the full experience," Lopez said.

Highlights from the food menu include honey bourbon grilled chicken with roasted peach chutney, Kentucky BBQ shrimp and fava bean relish, and char-grilled short ribs with pomegranate and fennel. The full on-track food menu includes:

Green Goddess Pasta Salad — Cheese tortellini, cherry tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella pearls and fresh basil with a creamy pesto

Kale Salad with Cider Sorghum Vinaigrette — Kale, shredded cabbage, julienne carrots, red quinoa, dried cherries, sunflower seeds and pickled red onions with a cider sorghum vinaigrette

Farmstand Vegetables and Assorted Dips — An assortment of vegetables with traditional hummus, lemon sweet pea hummus and buttermilk herb dip

Caprese Sandwich on Focaccia — Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze on focaccia

Pretzel Board — Served with whole grain mustard dip, pimento cheese and vanilla glaze

Char-Grilled Short Ribs with Pomegranate and Fennel — Boneless short ribs topped with fennel and a pomegranate glaze

Honey Bourbon Grilled Chicken with Roasted Peach Chutney — Chicken breasts topped with a honey bourbon glaze and roasted peach chutney

Kentucky BBQ Shrimp and Fava Bean Relish — Large shrimp topped with a Kentucky BBQ butter sauce and fava bean relish

Ancient Grains Pilaf — Farro, quinoa, bulgur, barley and wild rice with sautéed vegetables, lemon zest and herbs

Brown Sugar Glazed Roasted Carrots and Dill Sorghum Butter — Roasted carrots tossed in dill sorghum butter

The official beverage menu includes four signature cocktails:

Old Forester Mint Julep — Old Forester, simple syrup, fresh mint, crushed ice

Oaks Lily — Vodka, sweet and sour, Triple Sec, cranberry juice, blackberries, lemon wedge, crushed ice

Woodford Spire — Woodford Reserve, lemonade, cranberry juice, lemon twist, ice

Herradura Horseshoe Margarita — Herradura Reposado, margarita mix, lime

Churchill Downs will also welcome seven celebrity chefs — Akhtar Nawab, Damaris Phillips, Fabio Viviani, Leah Cohen, Lorena Garcia, Rodney Scott and Tristen Epps — to serve exclusive culinary offerings in select dining areas throughout the racetrack. Celebrity chef appearances will be available to guests in Club SI by Sports Illustrated, Spires Terrace, Turf Club and other areas.

The scale of the Derby's culinary operation is significant. More than 100,000 guests will be served across more than 25 dining rooms, with 17 or more full kitchens operating across the track. More than 100 Levy chefs will travel from across the country to support the event. The operation will use 5,000 pounds of short rib, 4,000 pounds of shrimp, 6,000 pounds of carrots and 50,000 blackberries.

For more information, including recipes and images for the official menus, visit kentuckyderby.com. Tickets are available at kentuckyderby.com.