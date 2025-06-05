Cicadas return to the Bluegrass, sparking mixed reactions among Kentuckians

(LEX 18) — The cicadas have returned to the Bluegrass, causing quite the stir among Kentuckians over the past few weeks. With their distinct buzzing filling the air, these insects have become a hot topic of conversation.

At Jacobson Park, the cicadas' song can be described as either soothing or utterly annoying, depending on who you ask. “They are horrible,” voiced Tonya Blevins, summing up the frustrations of many who find the constant buzzing overwhelming. She noted, "They fly at you, they are everywhere. The further away from town you get, the more there are. It's ridiculous."

However, not everyone shares the same sentiment. Nine-year-old Amelia McQueen was spotted enjoying the park, seemingly unbothered by the presence of the critters. "When you pick them up, some of them make little sounds, and I like that," she said.

Her brother Joshua had a different perspective. "I don't really like them. When I hear them, I don't like that sound," he admitted, highlighting the divisive nature of cicada season among young park-goers.

Despite the cicadas' rampant activity, the playground at Jacobson Park remained relatively clear—at least of cicadas. Joshua explained, “Yeah. I was playing on the swings, then I went over there—did you see that just fly through? That was a bee,” pointing out that other flying insects around.

Cicadas typically live above ground for a brief period of 4 to 6 weeks, meaning that residents can expect their buzzing presence until the end of June. The insects are often found near creeks, ponds, or lakes, particularly in trees where they lay their eggs.

“They swarm at you, " Blevins added. "Like if you get out of the car in an area where they are everywhere, they will literally attack. It is horrible. It’s like playing dodgeball.”

As cicada season progresses, it’s clear that opinions are divided. Some residents undoubtedly won’t miss the buzzing intruders, while others, like Amelia, embrace this natural phenomenon, seeing it as part of the seasonal charm in the Bluegrass. Regardless of one's stance, it's safe to say that cicadas have made a resounding impact this summer in Lexington.

