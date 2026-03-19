CVG Airport named best regional airport in North America by Skytrax

ERLANGER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has been named the Best Regional Airport in North America at the 2026 World Airport Awards.

The award was presented by Skytrax, an aviation rating organization based in London, England, during the Passenger Terminal EXPO World conference on March 18, according to a release from the airport.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are based on passenger satisfaction surveys completed by consumers representing more than 100 nationalities across more than 565 airports worldwide. The surveys evaluate 39 points of service, including check-in, security, concessions, facilities, and gate experiences. The surveys are conducted independently without airport input or influence, the release read.

This year’s recognition marks CVG’s return to the top position after two years as a top five airport in the regional category.

"Passengers appreciate an airport that feels straightforward, comfortable and well managed. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky has strengthened its standing in the regional category, and this result reflects the positive response from travelers to the overall experience it provides," Edward Plaisted said.

CVG was the only airport exhibiting at PTE World that brought six partner companies to demonstrate its collaborative approach to passenger-experience innovation, the release said. Through its living laboratory model, the airport co-develops and deploys technology solutions in a live airport environment alongside partner companies working on passenger engagement and autonomous ground operations.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Skytrax, which reflects the dedication of the entire CVG staff and Board team and our business partners who serve our travelers," Chad Summe, the chair of the Kenton County Airport Board, said.

"Our focus on the passenger experience is constant, and it runs through everything we do, from the investments we make in our terminal and technology to the partnerships we cultivate with innovative companies. This award is a testament to that work and to the standards our team holds itself to in serving our community and the traveling public," Larry Krauter, the CEO of CVG International Airport said.