Cincinnati police: 5 charged, more anticipated after 'violent fight' downtown this weekend

CINCINNATI — Five people have been charged after what local officials called a "violent fight" in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday morning, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said Monday afternoon.

Theetge said police received one phone call about a fight at the intersection of Fourth and Elm streets at 3:06 a.m. Saturday. By the time officers arrived at 3:12 a.m., Theetge said all of the people injured in the fight were still at the scene, but many others had left.

While investigating witness accounts and videos posted online, Theetge said police were able to identify all victims and suspects involved in the fight. Five people were charged, and Theetge said police "anticipate more" charges, calling for people involved to turn themselves in to police.

"It would be in their best interest to come turn themselves in at one of our police districts," Theetge said.

In a nearly 2 1/2 minute video shared on Facebook, dozens of people are seen in a fight in the street. The video was posted after 3 a.m. early Saturday morning.

At one point, a man is chased into the street before he is kicked and stomped on by several others. That man is then eventually helped up by others before he collapses again in the street. When he's helped up a second time, the man has a bloody nose and visible scrapes on his face.

After the man leaves the frame of the video, a woman punches another woman in the back of the head. After the woman who was punched backs away, a man punches her straight in the face, causing her to collapse to the ground. It appears the woman was knocked unconscious, and blood begins to pour from her mouth. A group of people then helps the woman as she regains consciousness before the video ends.

While Theetge said the videos online do not provide the full story, she did not say what police believe led to the fight.

Theetge said anyone who "placed their hands on somebody in an attempt to cause harm" will face consequences.

"I don't care which side of the incident, the fight, they were on ... that's unacceptable," Theetge said.

The police chief said officers are also looking into whether some of the people involved were overserved at local bars or restaurants, saying it is clear alcohol played a part in the fight.

Theetge did not state what charges have been filed, nor did she identify those charged. CPD's investigation into the fight is ongoing.

The CPD chief did chastize both social media users and more traditional media outlets' roles in the spread of narratives around the fight "without factual context."

"Social media, in the posts that we've seen, does not depict the entire incident," she said. "That is one version of what occurred."

We asked Theetge why the first press conference with police was held after 4:30 p.m. Monday, when the fight happened early Saturday morning.

She said the department needed to allow investigators time to collect information.

"To say something too soon is absolutely irresponsible, and I do not want to be a part of that irresponsibility," she said.

