Citizens rescue mother, kids from vehicle flipped over in flood water in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Knox County, Ky Sheriff's Department reported that a mother and two children were rescued from a vehicle that was seen flipped over in flood water on Thursday in Knox County.

Officials detailed that at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, a Knox County deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash on KY 930 in Artemus.

Upon arrival, the deputy found a partially submerged vehicle flipped on its top in flood water. According to officials, three occupants, a mother and two children, had been removed from the vehicle by three people who arrived on the scene just after the crash occurred.

Officials added that the three occupants were taken to an area hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash in under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff's Office, officials reported.