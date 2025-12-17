City leaders discuss proposal to implement aerial public safety support program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington city leaders are discussing plans to implement an Aerial Public Safety Support Program that would enhance how emergency services respond to calls using drone technology.

The program proposal would impact how police and fire departments respond to emergencies throughout the city. Public Safety Commissioner Ken Armstrong said the city has been researching this type of program extensively.

"Over the last few years we have been researching this type of program," Armstrong said. "It's becoming more and more popular throughout the United States."

While Lexington police and fire departments already use drones, this program would provide a different approach to emergency response.

"A view and an understanding of different scenes that our firefighters and police officers are requested to respond to, providing aid to citizens," Armstrong said.

The program would allow emergency responders to assess situations in a much more timely, effective and efficient manner, according to Armstrong.

Armstrong noted that most calls would involve both departments working together.

"A lot of people don't know this, but 80 to 90 percent of the calls for service that these drones would be responding is actually a joint response," Armstrong said.

Fire Chief Jason Wells believes the joint response will lead to more efficiency when working with Lexington police, Community Corrections, and E911 services under one system

"It only makes things better when the agencies can communicate and collaborate seamlessly like that," Wells said.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said the program would benefit the entire community.

"That's safer for the whole community overall," Weathers said.

Lexington hopes to join at least 300 U.S. cities using similar programs, including Georgetown, Louisville and Cincinnati.

Weathers said cities without these programs face scrutiny when significant incidents occur.

"Looking at places that don't have it that have had significant incidents, they get questioned why didn't you have this program," Weathers said. "This type of program is needed."

The program seeks council approval for the budget in fiscal year 2027.

The city has scheduled community meetings regarding drone use by police and fire departments:

Jan. 12, 2026, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Branch Library

Jan. 13, 2026, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Northside Branch Library

Jan. 14, 2026, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Marksbury Family Branch Library

Jan. 15, 2026, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lexington Senior Center

Beyond those meetings, according to city leaders, further information regarding the status of the proposal is expected to be released in February.

